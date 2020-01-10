-
Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 480-yard par-4 first, Hoffman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 second, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoffman at 1 over for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.
