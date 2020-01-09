In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jerry Kelly hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kelly finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

Kelly got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kelly's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kelly had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kelly to 1 under for the round.

Kelly hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kelly to 2 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kelly chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly to 3 under for the round.

Kelly tee shot went 170 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kelly to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Kelly had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kelly to even for the round.

After a 189 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Kelly chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kelly to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Kelly reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to even-par for the round.