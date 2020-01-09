In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Vijay Singh hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Singh finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 5 under; Ted Potter, Jr. is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder, Ryan Palmer, Brendon Todd, and Matt Jones are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Singh's 193 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 1 under for the round.

Singh got a double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Singh to 1 over for the round.

Singh hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Singh to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Singh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Singh to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 176-yard par-3 green seventh, Singh suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Singh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Singh to 1 over for the round.

After a 211 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Singh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Singh to 2 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Singh hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Singh to 1 over for the round.