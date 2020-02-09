-
Doc Redman shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
Doc Redman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 50th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, Redman missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Redman to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 second, Redman chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to even for the round.
On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Redman's tee shot went 122 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Redman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
