Brandon Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

Wu hit his tee shot 305 yards to the fairway bunker on the 446-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Wu went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Wu's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Wu's 89 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Wu had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.