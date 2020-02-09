Cameron Champ hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Champ chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 third, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Champ's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 106-yard par-3 seventh green, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 3 over for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Champ's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 573-yard par-5 14th, Champ reached the green in 4 and rolled a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Champ at 5 over for the round.

Champ got a double bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Champ to 7 over for the round.