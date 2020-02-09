Vincent Whaley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Whaley's tee shot went 210 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 399-yard par-4 13th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Whaley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Whaley had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Whaley hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Whaley's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.