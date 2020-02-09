In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Wyndham Clark hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Clark chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Clark went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Clark's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Clark hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Clark to 1 over for the round.