Aaron Wise shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wise hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Wise chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wise at 1 over for the round.
Wise hit his tee shot 269 yards to the fairway bunker on the 399-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 178-yard par-3 17th green, Wise suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at 3 over for the round.
Wise tee shot went 180 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wise to 5 over for the round.
