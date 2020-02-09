Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kitayama had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Kitayama's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kitayama hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 3 over for the round.