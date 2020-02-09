Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Schenk's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Schenk went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schenk hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 4 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.