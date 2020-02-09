Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hovland's his second shot went 16 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hovland had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Hovland stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hovland's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hovland hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the left rough, and close the hole by hitting his fourth shot to the green to card a triple bogey on the 573-yard par-5 14th. This moved Hovland to 4 over for the day.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hovland's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.