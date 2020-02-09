-
Maverick McNealy posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. McNealy finished his round tied for 7th at 9 under Nick Taylor is in 1st at 21 under, Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under, and Jason Day is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, McNealy hit his 223 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy hit a tee shot 106 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
