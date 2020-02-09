In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cameron Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Davis hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Davis hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 201 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a 224 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Davis got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.