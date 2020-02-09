In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round in 62nd at 1 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 271 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 114 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Fitzpatrick tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.