In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Zac Blair hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Blair finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

Zac Blair got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zac Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

Blair tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Blair got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Blair's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Blair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Blair at even for the round.

At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Blair hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Blair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 1 under for the round.