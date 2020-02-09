In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tyler McCumber hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 39th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 20 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 13th, McCumber's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 543-yard par-5 18th, McCumber went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 3 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, McCumber got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McCumber to 4 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, McCumber hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left McCumber to 2 over for the round.