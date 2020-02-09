-
Daniel Berger shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger reaches in two to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Daniel Berger lands his 224-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole.
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Daniel Berger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-5 second, Berger's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
Berger missed the green on his first shot on the 188-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Berger hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Berger's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
