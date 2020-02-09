In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 14th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

Homa hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Homa got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Homa's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Homa got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 2 over for the round.