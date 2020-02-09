-
Chase Seiffert shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chase Seiffert sinks 14-foot birdie putt at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chase Seiffert rolls in a 14-foot putt for birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole.
Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 13 under.
After a tee shot at the 178-yard par-3 17th green, Seiffert suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Seiffert at 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 first, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
Seiffert got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.
