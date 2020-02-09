In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 11th, Mitchell's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Mitchell got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Mitchell had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Mitchell hit his 210 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Mitchell's 76 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.