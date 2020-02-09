In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 fourth, NeSmith's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, NeSmith's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

NeSmith's tee shot went 280 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, NeSmith's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.