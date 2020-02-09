-
-
Wes Roach shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
Wes Roach hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Roach finished his day tied for 55th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Roach had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Roach to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Roach hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Roach to 2 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.