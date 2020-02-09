In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tom Hoge hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hoge's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hoge got a double bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

Hoge had a fantastic chip-in on the 178-yard par-3 17th. His tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 third, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 4 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 4 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 5 over for the round.