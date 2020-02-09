In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Beau Hossler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 21 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Hossler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler hit a tee shot 107 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hossler's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hossler got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 3 over for the round.