Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay drains 13-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Cantlay rolls in a 13-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-3 12th hole.
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
Cantlay's tee shot went 290 yards to the native area and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Cantlay's his second shot went 24 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Cantlay's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Cantlay hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.
