Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Griffin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 third, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 2 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.