-
-
Chesson Hadley finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 20 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.