In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 3 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati's tee shot went 94 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Malnati had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

Malnati tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough and his approach went 67 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 3 over for the round.