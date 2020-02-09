In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under Nick Taylor is in 1st at 21 under, Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under, and Jason Day is in 3rd at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bramlett hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 12th, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bramlett's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bramlett had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 1 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.