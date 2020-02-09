-
Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Joel Dahmen hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 13th, Dahmen's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Dahmen had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
