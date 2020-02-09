-
Jordan Spieth shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth sticks approach to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth lands his 182-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a 268 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Spieth's 91 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spieth had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.
At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.
