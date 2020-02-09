Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Spieth's 91 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spieth had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.