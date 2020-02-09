-
-
Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Harry Higgs dials in approach to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Harry Higgs lands his 118-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Harry Higgs hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.