7-over 79 by Cameron Tringale in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cameron Tringale hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 64th at 3 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
Tringale got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Tringale's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 second, Tringale chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 5 over for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Tringale's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 7 over for the round.
