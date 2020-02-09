-
Ben Martin shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Martin hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 21 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Kevin Streelman and Jason Day are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to even for the round.
On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Martin's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
