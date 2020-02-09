  • Chris Baker shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020, Chris Baker makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Baker birdies No. 1 in Round 4 at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020, Chris Baker makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.