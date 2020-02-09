In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris Baker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under Nick Taylor is in 1st at 21 under, Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under, and Jason Day is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Baker's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Baker tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Baker got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 1 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Baker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Baker to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Baker had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Baker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Baker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Baker to 4 over for the round.