Michael Gligic hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 55th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the native area Gligic stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Gligic's his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Gligic had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Gligic's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Gligic's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gligic hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 third. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Gligic's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 106-yard par-3 seventh green, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 2 over for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.