In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Troy Merritt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 399-yard par-4 13th, Merritt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at even-par for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 18th, Merritt hit his 118 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Merritt chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 188-yard par-3 green fifth, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.