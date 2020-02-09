In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Chappell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 20 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-5 second, Chappell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Chappell tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Chappell hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chappell at 1 over for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Chappell his second shot went 46 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 31 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Chappell hit his 92 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Chappell's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

Chappell missed the green on his first shot on the 178-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Chappell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 2 over for the round.