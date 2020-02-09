Xinjun Zhang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 64th at 3 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Zhang had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Zhang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Zhang to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 188-yard par-3 fifth green, Zhang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zhang at 1 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Zhang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Zhang to 4 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Zhang went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Zhang to 6 over for the round.