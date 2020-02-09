  • Xinjun Zhang shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Xinjun Zhang drains a 20-foot putt for birdie at the Pebble Beach par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Xinjun Zhang sinks 20-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Xinjun Zhang drains a 20-foot putt for birdie at the Pebble Beach par-3 17th hole.