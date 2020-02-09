Jim Herman hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 21 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 390-yard par-4 third, Herman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Herman's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 5 over for the round.