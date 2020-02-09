  • 6-over 78 by Dustin Johnson in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020, Dustin Johnson makes a 17-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson eagles No. 6 at AT&T Pebble Beach

