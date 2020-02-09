-
-
6-over 78 by Dustin Johnson in final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson eagles No. 6 at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020, Dustin Johnson makes a 17-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole.
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dustin Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Johnson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 1 over for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
Johnson had a 351-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Johnson's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 5 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.
-
-
