Henrik Norlander hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Henrik Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Norlander had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Norlander hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander's tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.