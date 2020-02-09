-
Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 21 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kisner's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his approach went 50 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kisner hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.
At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 4 over for the round.
Kisner hit his tee at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.
