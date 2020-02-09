Ryan Brehm hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his round in 68th at 10 over Nick Taylor is in 1st at 21 under, Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 17 under, and Jason Day is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Brehm's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 399-yard par-4 13th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Brehm to 4 over for the round.

Brehm got a double bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brehm to 6 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Brehm had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brehm to 12 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 188-yard par-3 fifth green, Brehm suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at 16 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 15 over for the round.