In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Every hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Every finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Every's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Every chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 6 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 5 over for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 6 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Every reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 8 over for the round.