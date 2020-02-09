  • Seamus Power shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Seamus Power sinks a 25-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power rolls in lengthy birdie putt at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Seamus Power sinks a 25-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-4 13th hole.