Seamus Power shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
Highlights
Seamus Power rolls in lengthy birdie putt at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Seamus Power sinks a 25-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Seamus Power hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 13 under.
After a 246 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Power chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Power chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Power's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
Power his second shot was a drop and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Power to 2 over for the round.
At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Power hit a tee shot 114 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 over for the round.
