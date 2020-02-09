  • Jason Day shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day lands his 62-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-5 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Jason Day sinks 12-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

