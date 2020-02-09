Jason Day hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Day finished his day in 4th at 11 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

At the par-5 second, Day chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Day's his second shot went 22 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Day got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Day to 3 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Day had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 178-yard par-3 green 17th, Day suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.