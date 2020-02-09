In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rob Oppenheim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 14 under.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

At the 399-yard par-4 13th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Oppenheim's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.