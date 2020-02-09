-
Alex Noren shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 09, 2020
Highlights
Alex Noren uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Alex Noren hits his 107-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-3 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Alex Noren hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 39th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 19 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 10th, Noren's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Noren's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Noren hit his 90 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Noren hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Noren's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
